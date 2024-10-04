Hyderabad: Cyberabad police bust spurious toddy manufacturing unit in Kadhtal

Hyderabad

Based on credible information, Kadthal police Inspector Shivaprasad along with his team, conducted a raid at the residence of Palakurthi Raghavender in Sarikonda village on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted an illegal sale of spurious toddy racket after conducting a raid on a spurious Toddy Manufacturing unit in Sarikonda village, in the outskirts of the city, under Kadthal police station limits.

Based on credible information, Kadthal police Inspector Shivaprasad along with his team, conducted a raid at the residence of Palakurthi Raghavender in Sarikonda village on Thursday.

During the search, it was revealed that Raghavender was involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of spurious toddy, Cyberabad police said in a release here on Friday.

During the search, four plastic drums filled with spurious toddy were found in a Bolero vehicle.

Raghavender admitted to mixing ammonium bicarbonate powder and citric acid with

locally sourced toddy to manufacture spurious toddy.

During the investigation, he confessed to selling this spurious toddy in Hyderabad for profit.

Police seized 2 kg of ammonium bicarbonate powder, around 900 liters of spurious toddy, One empty citric acid container, and one vehicle, the release added.

A case has been registered u/s 34(a) TSEA Act 1968 against Raghavender, and further investigation is underway.

