Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Implement Work-from-Home Policy on Monday

Hyderabad News: The Cyberabad Police have advised all IT and ITES companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday, following continuous rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Cyberabad, D. Joel Davis, issued an official statement, saying, “Due to ongoing rainfall and the IMD’s red alert, I strongly recommend that all IT & ITES companies encourage work from home on 02.09.2024 (Monday).”

The advisory emphasizes that the safety and well-being of employees are the top priority. It also seeks to reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not impeded during these adverse weather conditions.