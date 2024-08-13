Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police urges educational institutions to take steps in preventing ragging

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday urged the principals of all educational institutions to take proactive steps in preventing ragging.

In the statement, the police requested all educational institutions to constitute ‘Anti-Ragging Committees’, comprising the Principal, Professors, Wardens, parents, and students.

These committees should work in close coordination with student union leaders to foster a ragging-free environment, it said.

Additionally, educational institutions are encouraged to display posters highlighting anti-ragging laws at prominent locations within and around the campus.

As the new academic year has begun, students across various educational institutions embark on a journey filled with hope, aspirations, and opportunities.

Unfortunately, in certain instances, some senior students may attempt to abuse, humiliate, or harass new entrants in the name of ragging.

The Cyberabad Police would like to remind all students and educational institutions that ragging, in any form, is strictly prohibited both within and outside educational institutions.

Under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, ragging is a serious and punishable offence. Section 4 of the Act states that any individual who engages in or abets ragging, with the intent or knowledge of causing harm, would face imprisonment ranging from six months to ten years, depending on the severity of the offence.

Any student convicted and imprisoned under Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, will be dismissed from their educational institution. In cases where the imprisonment exceeds six months, the convicted student will be barred from admission to any other educational institution.

The Cyberabad Police is actively conducting awareness programs on Anti-ragging in various educational institutions to eradicate this social evil.