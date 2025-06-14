Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT Raids Two Pubs in Gachibowli; Four Held for Drug Abuse

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drug abuse at party venues, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted late-night raids at two pubs in Gachibowli on Friday and detained four individuals for alleged drug consumption.

Raids Conducted Following a Tip-off

Acting on credible information, the SOT launched surprise inspections at two prominent pubs in the Gachibowli area. Several individuals were subjected to drug screening tests during the raid. Four individuals tested positive for narcotics and were immediately taken into custody.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Detainees Handed Over to Local Police

According to Cyberabad police officials, the individuals who tested positive were handed over to the local police for further investigation and legal action. Their identities have not been disclosed as the inquiry is still in progress.

Also Read: NEET 2025 Result Releasing Today at neet.nta.nic.in – Get Full Details Here

Increased Surveillance at Party Hubs

In light of rising concerns over drug-related incidents, the Cyberabad police have ramped up surveillance at pubs, lounges, and party venues in high-traffic areas such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Jubilee Hills. This is part of an ongoing initiative to curb drug abuse in Hyderabad’s nightlife scene.

Police Urge Public Cooperation

Authorities have urged the public, especially the youth, to stay away from narcotics and to report any suspicious activity. The police emphasized their commitment to maintaining a drug-free environment and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.