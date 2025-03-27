Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Two in Multi-State Business Fraud Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have arrested two fraudsters from Delhi involved in 17 business and investment fraud cases across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

The accused have been identified as:

Amarnath Singh (39) , CEO of the fraudulent company, residing in Sector-7, Dwarka .

, CEO of the fraudulent company, residing in . Ranveer Singh (46), Marketing Head from South West Delhi.

How the Fraud Was Executed

According to police reports, a Hyderabad-based businessman filed a complaint stating that cyber fraudsters had contacted him via mobile and falsely promised business orders for his product.

Believing their claims, he paid Rs 9,50,531 towards registration and other charges .

towards . The fraudsters sent fake emails , claiming that there was a huge national and international market demand for his product.

, claiming that there was a for his product. After receiving the amount, they cut off all communication, leaving the victim defrauded.

Cybercrime Investigation & Arrests

The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police launched an investigation and tracked the fraudsters. During interrogation, the accused admitted to:

Contacting victims via social media, calls, and messages .

. Luring them into investing in fake export businesses .

. Charging various fees like legal and registration costs .

. Disappearing after receiving payments.

Police Advisory: Public Urged to Stay Cautious

The police have warned that cyber fraudsters target business owners by falsely promising lucrative trade opportunities. Victims are lured into paying registration and processing fees, only to be scammed once payments are made.

How to Report Cybercrime

Victims of online fraud can seek immediate help by:

📞 Dialling 1930 (Cybercrime Helpline)

🌐 Visiting cybercrime.gov.in

Authorities are urging the public to verify business deals thoroughly and be cautious of unsolicited investment opportunities to avoid falling prey to scams.