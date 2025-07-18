Hyderabad: Deadly Car Crash on Outer Ring Road Claims 3 Lives, Injures 1

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident early Friday morning, three people lost their lives and another was seriously injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck from behind on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Adibatla.

Accident Occurred Near Pillar No. 108 on ORR

According to officials, the incident took place around 4 AM when the car was traveling from Pedda Amberpet towards Bonguluru. As the vehicle neared Pillar No. 108, close to the Bonguluru Exit, the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, resulting in the car ramming into the rear of a truck.

Three Killed on the Spot, One Injured

The impact of the crash left the car badly mangled. Three passengers died on the spot due to grievous injuries, while one survivor was rushed to a private hospital in BN Reddy Nagar for emergency treatment.

Police Launch Investigation, Truck Driver Absconding

Upon receiving information, teams from Adibatla and Ibrahimpatnam police stations rushed to the accident site. Authorities had to extract the bodies from the crushed vehicle with great difficulty.

The truck driver fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash, including potential overspeeding or negligence.

Increasing Road Accidents on Hyderabad’s ORR Raise Concerns

This incident once again highlights the growing number of fatal road accidents on the Outer Ring Road, a high-speed corridor around Hyderabad. Authorities have urged commuters to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits.