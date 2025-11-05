Hyderabad Deccan Foundation of Canada Approves New Trust for Educational Upliftment

Mississauga: The Board of Directors of the Hyderabad Deccan Foundation of Canada (HDFC) convened a special meeting on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 115 Hillcrest Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, to formally approve the establishment of the Bashir Beg Educational Trust.

The newly approved charitable initiative aims to empower underprivileged and low-income families by providing access to quality education in both Canada and Hyderabad, India.

The meeting began with a heartfelt Dua (prayer) led by Peer Syed Suherwardy Hussaini, Founder Director of HDFC. He shared the inspiration behind the initiative and emphasized the Trust’s mission to promote education as a means of social upliftment.

Mr. Mohammed Yarkhan, Chairman of HDFC, addressed the gathering and presented the vision, framework, and long-term goals of the Trust. He highlighted that this initiative reflects HDFC’s continued dedication to community development and educational empowerment across borders.

Mr. Syed Ziauddin Ahmed, Director of HDFC, announced plans to set up an operational office in Hyderabad, Telangana, to oversee the Trust’s programs and ensure effective implementation of educational support services for deserving students.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Qadeer Beg, Director of HDFC, extended appreciation to all board members for their unanimous support in realizing the vision of his late father, Mr. Bashir Beg. He reaffirmed the Beg family’s commitment to furthering this noble cause.

The Board unanimously approved the Bashir Beg Educational Trust, recognizing it as a transformative step towards promoting educational equity and supporting future generations in Canada and India alike.

Distinguished attendees included:

Mr. Mohammed Yarkhan – Chairman, HDFC

Peer Syed Suherwardy Hussaini – Founder Director, HDFC

Mr. Syed Ziauddin Ahmed – Director, HDFC

Mr. Qadeer Beg – Director, HDFC

Mr. Ahmer Beg – Director, HDFC

Mrs. Zehra Beg – Director, HDFC

Mr. Bashir Beg – Son-in-law

Mr. Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar – HDFC Member

Mrs. Bashir Beg

Mrs. Syed Ziauddin Ahmed

Mrs. Mohammed Yarkhan

And other distinguished guests and members

The session concluded on a warm and celebratory note, with Mr. Syed Ziauddin Ahmed hosting a delightful refreshment spread for all attendees. The event marked not just the approval of a new trust, but the beginning of a lasting legacy in the field of education and social service.