Hyderabad Deploys Robotic Tech to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging

Hyderabad: As the monsoon approaches, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking proactive steps to tackle waterlogging and improve urban drainage.

The civic body has introduced jetting-cum-suction machines and robotic technology with cameras to clean stormwater drains (SWDs) and prevent flooding on major roads.

Robotic Cameras and Jetting Machines to Clean Stormwater Drains

To combat monsoon-related waterlogging, GHMC is deploying advanced jetting-cum-suction equipment paired with robotic systems that use cameras to detect blockages and assess stormwater drainage systems. These high-tech machines use high-pressure water jets to break clogs and suction power to remove debris and silt.

140+ Waterlogging Hotspots Identified Across Hyderabad

The GHMC has identified over 140 to 145 critical waterlogging points in the city. These locations have been marked for urgent attention as they pose significant risks to traffic movement, property, and public health during heavy rains.

Pilot Project to Begin in Khairatabad Zone

The initiative will be initially rolled out in the Khairatabad Zone, covering key areas like Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, and Karwan. These localities often face recurrent flooding due to blocked drains and poor stormwater flow.

HMWS&SB Supports with Overflowing Sewer Pipeline Cleanup

Alongside GHMC’s efforts, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is already using similar technology to clear sewer lines clogged with silt and waste, helping to control overflow onto city roads.

GHMC Invites Proposals from Tech Providers

To implement this tech-driven approach, GHMC has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) and Requests for Proposals (RfP) from private agencies for providing advanced stormwater silt-cleaning services. The goal is to ensure effective cleaning and minimize monsoon disruptions.

Focus on Public Safety and Urban Resilience

GHMC officials emphasised the urgent need for an innovative and robust drainage system, citing that frequent inundation during monsoon not only disrupts daily life but also threatens public safety, property, and critical infrastructure.