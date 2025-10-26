Hyderabad District Chemists & Druggists Association Holds Oath Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Chemists & Druggists Association, affiliated with the Telangana Trade Chemists and Druggists Association (TTCDA), organized its Oath Ceremony Programme on Saturday at The Plaza, Balayogi Paryatak Bhavan, Greenlands Road, Hyderabad.

The event was graced by Goguloth Ramdhan, Joint Director of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Government of Telangana; R. Srinivas, State President of TTCDA; K. Srinivas, General Secretary of TTCDA; and T. Raju, Treasurer of TTCDA. The programme was organized under the leadership of Sridhar Gupta Argonda, with active participation from Ragam Santosh Kumar, Mohammed Khaja Najeebuddin, and several other association members.

During the ceremony, dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to the pharmacy profession, highlighting the importance of public service, integrity, and dedication. They emphasized continuous education, refresher courses, online license renewals, and efforts to curb illegal drug sales while promoting the sharing of professional knowledge.

Shri G. Koteshwar Rao, National President of the Drugs Control Officers (India) Welfare Association, described pharmacy as a noble profession dedicated to public health and the welfare of humanity. Senior officers, including Govind Singh (Drug Inspector), Amurat Rao, Aijaz Hussain, Rajamouli, and Samirha (Assistant Directors), also spoke about the critical role of chemists and druggists as social servants ensuring the availability of quality medicines at affordable prices.

The Hyderabad District Chemists & Druggists Association, in collaboration with the Telangana Drugs Control Administration, reiterated its mission to safeguard public health and strengthen the distribution of genuine medicines across the state.

The event saw the participation of around 250 chemists and druggists from Telangana. Mohammed Abdul Qayyum, representing Deluxe Medical and Lifestar Group of Companies, honored and felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the association during the ceremony.