Hyderabad: DJ Systems Banned During Ram Navami Shobha Yatra: Police Warns Organisers

Hyderabad Police have reinforced the ban on DJ systems during the Sree Rama Navami Shobha Yatra processions scheduled for Sunday. Organisers have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines, which were originally issued in September last year to address noise pollution concerns.

Orders Issued in 2023 Following Public Complaints

In September 2023, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand issued a notification banning the use of high-decibel DJ sound systems, firecrackers, and other loud sound equipment during religious processions. This decision came after multiple citizen complaints and a consultative meeting involving religious procession organisers, political party representatives, and various government departments.

Allowed: Sound Systems Within Permissible Limits

While DJs and high-powered sound amplifiers are prohibited, the use of general sound systems is permitted—provided they stay within the prescribed decibel limits. The measure is aimed at preventing noise-related discomfort to the general public.

Strict Implementation with Video Surveillance

“All steps will be taken to implement the ban on DJs during the procession,” said a senior Hyderabad Police official. He warned that any violations will invite strict legal action. Special branch teams and local police will be monitoring processions, with video footage recorded and submitted to the court as evidence in case of violations.

The police urged the public and organisers to cooperate in maintaining order and minimizing inconvenience to citizens.