Watch: Hyderabad Doctor Drowns in Tungabhadra River, Search Operation Underway

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Dr. Ananya Rao, a Hyderabad-based doctor, drowned in the Tungabhadra River near Sanapur village in the Gangavati taluk of Koppal district, Karnataka. Dr. Rao, who had been on vacation with friends, went missing around 8:30 a.m. after jumping into the river to take a swim.

Doctor Swept Away by Strong Currents

The incident occurred when Dr. Rao, along with her friends, was spending time at the river. According to reports, she ventured into the water, but the strong currents of the Tungabhadra River swept her away. Despite the efforts of her companions to assist, she was carried away by the powerful flow of the water.

Search Operations Launched by Authorities

Local authorities, including the fire department and rural police, immediately launched a search operation to locate the missing doctor. Divers and experts have been brought in to assist with the search efforts. The operations are ongoing, and officials are working tirelessly to find Dr. Rao.

Precautionary Measures Taken by the Koppal Administration

In response to the incident, the Koppal district administration has taken precautionary measures to prevent further tragedies. All water-related activities in the area, including swimming and coracle rides, have been halted. Authorities have urged locals and tourists to avoid the river to ensure safety during the ongoing search operation.

Family and Friends Await News

Dr. Rao’s family and friends are anxiously awaiting updates on the search operation. As the search continues, the incident has raised concerns about safety measures at popular tourist locations near the river. Authorities are also working on increasing awareness about the dangers of strong currents in the area.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community, and authorities are committed to doing everything they can to bring Dr. Rao’s loved ones closure. The search efforts remain underway, and officials have expressed their hope for a swift resolution to the search.