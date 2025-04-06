Hyderabad: Doctors at Koti Hospital remove a needle over 2 inches long from a driver’s stomach

Hyderabad: In a shocking and rare medical case, doctors at King Koti Government Hospital in Hyderabad successfully removed a sewing machine needle more than two inches long from the stomach of a 45-year-old man.

The case has stunned both medical staff and the public due to the mysterious nature of the object’s presence in the patient’s body.

The patient, Murali, a driver by profession and resident of Nallakunta, Hyderabad, originally hails from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district. He had been suffering from severe abdominal pain for several days before seeking treatment.

Needle Discovered During Medical Examination

After multiple complaints of persistent stomach pain, Murali was admitted to King Koti Hospital, where a detailed examination, including imaging scans, revealed the presence of a large needle lodged inside his abdomen. The needle was identified as one commonly used in industrial sewing machines.

Successful Surgery by Expert Medical Team

Under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr. Rajendra Nath, a surgical team led by General Surgeon Dr. Balraju and Dr. Venkatesh performed the complex operation. The needle, measuring more than two inches in length, was carefully extracted without causing damage to surrounding organs.

Dr. Balraju confirmed the surgery was a success and stated that the patient is now in stable condition and out of danger.

Mystery Behind the Needle’s Ingestion Remains

The biggest mystery surrounding the case is how the needle entered Murali’s stomach in the first place. When questioned, Murali refused to provide any explanation, leaving doctors puzzled. Medical experts say it is highly unlikely for such a large object to accidentally enter the body without the patient’s knowledge or involvement.

This case has now become a topic of discussion among medical professionals, as such incidents are extremely rare and require further investigation.