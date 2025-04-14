Hyderabad: Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi Celebrated in City

Hyderabad: The 134th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated with enthusiasm in Chintala Basti, Tarnaka Division, Secunderabad.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy led the celebrations by offering floral tributes and garlanding Ambedkar’s statue. He later participated in an Annadanam programme, serving food to the attendees. A large number of locals, supporters, and activists took part in the event.

Kishan Reddy: Ambedkar’s Legacy Strengthens Indian Democracy

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said Ambedkar Jayanthi was being observed with grandeur across the nation. He highlighted how the Constitution had endured for 77 years despite challenges, and credited the people for upholding democracy even during turbulent times like the Emergency imposed by the Congress.

“The Congress party turned India into a prison during the Emergency, arrested opposition leaders, journalists, and students. Yet, the people’s commitment to the Constitution triumphed,” he said.

Article 370 Abrogation Integrated Kashmir: BJP

Reddy stated that due to Article 370, the Constitution wasn’t fully implemented in Jammu & Kashmir for decades. “It was Prime Minister Modi who removed Article 370 and fully implemented the Indian Constitution in the region, ending the Jinnah-era legal framework,” he claimed.

He also alleged that the Congress party repeatedly insulted Dr Ambedkar and obstructed his efforts. “Nehru himself campaigned to defeat Ambedkar in elections. Despite being ill, Ambedkar worked tirelessly to draft the Constitution,” Reddy said.

Panchtirthas and Representation Under Modi Government

Highlighting initiatives under the Modi-led government, Reddy said five key places associated with Ambedkar’s life were developed as Panchtirthas:

Janmabhoomi (Mhow, MP)

(Mhow, MP) Shiksha Bhoomi (London)

(London) Deeksha Bhoomi (Nagpur)

(Nagpur) Mahaparinirvana Bhoomi (Delhi)

(Delhi) Chaitya Bhoomi (Mumbai)

“These sacred sites reflect the government’s respect for Ambedkar’s legacy,” he noted.

He also underlined how the Constitution made it possible for leaders from humble backgrounds to reach the highest offices. “From Abdul Kalam to Draupadi Murmu, this is Ambedkar’s vision in action. It’s our duty to safeguard the Constitution for future generations,” Reddy concluded.