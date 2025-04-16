Hyderabad Drug Bust: 102 Illegal Injections Seized, Tailor-Turned-Dealer Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) and Moghalpura Police jointly busted a racket involving the illegal sale of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, a Schedule H controlled drug. Three individuals, including a minor, were apprehended during a raid at Hari Bowli X Roads, with drugs and materials worth ₹1.2 lakh seized.

Accused Sourced Drugs Online and Sold for Muscle Gain

The prime accused, Syed Asad (28), a tailor from Shahalibanda, allegedly procured the vials online from IndiaMart through a vendor based in New Delhi. Initially using the drug himself, he later began selling it to individuals seeking rapid muscle enhancement, at inflated prices.

Asad was assisted by Ahmed Qureshi (30), a beef shop owner, and a 17-year-old minor, both residents of Balapur, Ranga Reddy District.

What Was Seized

During the raid, authorities confiscated: 102 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections

3 mobile phones

2 syringes

Estimated total value: ₹1,20,000

No License, High Risk: Police and Medical Warnings

According to law enforcement, none of the accused held valid licenses to procure, possess, or sell the drug. Mephentermine Sulphate is a Schedule H drug, requiring a prescription from a registered medical practitioner. Unsupervised usage can lead to severe health issues, including:

High blood pressure

Cardiac arrest

Addiction and dependency

Past Offences and Current Legal Action

Police also revealed that Syed Asad had a prior petty case related to Mephentermine misuse. His history helped authorities monitor his movements and eventually led to the bust.

The case has been registered under Cr. No. 79/2025 with charges under Sections 318(4), 278 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at Moghalpura Police Station. All accused and seized materials have been handed over for further investigation.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing abuse of performance-enhancing drugs and the urgent need for stricter monitoring of online drug procurement and distribution. Authorities continue their vigilance to prevent illegal drug use, especially in densely populated urban areas like Hyderabad.