Hyderabad Drug Crackdown: Five Caught Using Marijuana in Madhapur

The Madhapur police arrested five individuals for consuming marijuana at GRC Residency under Madhapur police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Penthouse Raid Leads to Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search operation at the penthouse of GRC Residency, where they detained four young men and a young woman. A drug screening test using a urine test kit confirmed that all five had consumed marijuana.

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

A Venkatesh

P Vijay Reddy

M Rahul

S Shivakumar

Priyanka Reddy

While the four men are from Nizamabad, Priyanka Reddy is a resident of Hyderabad.

Priyanka Reddy Caught for Second Time

Police revealed that Priyanka Reddy had previously been caught for consuming intoxicants, making this her second offense.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. Police are yet to identify the suppliers who provided the drugs to the arrested individuals.