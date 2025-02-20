Hyderabad

Hyderabad Drug Crackdown: Five Caught Using Marijuana in Madhapur

The Madhapur police arrested five individuals for consuming marijuana at GRC Residency under Madhapur police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 21:26
Hyderabad Drug Crackdown: Five Caught Using Marijuana in Madhapur
Hyderabad Drug Crackdown: Five Caught Using Marijuana in Madhapur

The Madhapur police arrested five individuals for consuming marijuana at GRC Residency under Madhapur police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

Penthouse Raid Leads to Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search operation at the penthouse of GRC Residency, where they detained four young men and a young woman. A drug screening test using a urine test kit confirmed that all five had consumed marijuana.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation: 26 Cases Registered

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

  • A Venkatesh
  • P Vijay Reddy
  • M Rahul
  • S Shivakumar
  • Priyanka Reddy

While the four men are from Nizamabad, Priyanka Reddy is a resident of Hyderabad.

Priyanka Reddy Caught for Second Time

Police revealed that Priyanka Reddy had previously been caught for consuming intoxicants, making this her second offense.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. Police are yet to identify the suppliers who provided the drugs to the arrested individuals.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf20 February 2025 - 21:26

Related Articles

Uber Shifts to Cash-Only Payments for Auto Rides in Hyderabad

Uber Shifts to Cash-Only Payments for Auto Rides in Hyderabad

20 February 2025 - 21:18
Andhra Man Drowns in Hyderabad Lake While Celebrating Birthday

Andhra Man Drowns in Hyderabad Lake While Celebrating Birthday

20 February 2025 - 20:55
CM Revanth Reddy Appears Before Court Over Election Violation Allegations

CM Revanth Reddy Appears Before Court Over Election Violation Allegations

20 February 2025 - 20:31
Hyderabad Construction Material Suppliers Complain of Harassment by Telangana Police to Owaisi

Hyderabad Construction Material Suppliers Complain of Harassment by Telangana Police to Owaisi

20 February 2025 - 18:42
Back to top button