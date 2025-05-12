Hyderabad: Drug Racket Busted in Uppal, 106 Kg Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: A major drug racket has once again surfaced in Hyderabad, raising concerns about the growing trafficking networks despite ongoing crackdowns by Telangana Police. On Monday, Excise Joint Commissioner Qureshi disclosed that 106 kilograms of ganja were seized from a godown located in the Uppal HCL area.

Accused Stored Ganja in 56 Packets

Based on credible information, the excise team raided the location and recovered the ganja packed in 56 packets, each containing 2 kilograms. The total market value of the seized contraband is estimated at ₹53 lakh.

Two Arrested, Including Former Assistant Professor

The arrested individuals have been identified as Katla Vivek Reddy and Madhu Kiran. Notably, Vivek Reddy previously worked as an assistant professor in private engineering colleges. The Excise Department revealed that the accused were planning to transport the ganja to various locations, including Hyderabad.

Main Accused Rambabu Still Absconding

During interrogation, the two accused disclosed the identity of Rambabu, a resident of Malkangiri, as the key supplier. Rambabu allegedly coordinated the shipment of ganja from forest areas in Malkangiri and paid ₹50,000 to Vivek and Kiran for distributing the consignment. Authorities are currently searching for him.

Repeat Offenders Under Scanner

Excise officials revealed that Vivek Reddy already has two criminal cases registered against him, while Rambabu is involved in at least two cases in Bhadrachalam. The authorities believe the Malkangiri region is a hub for packing and dispatching ganja, and it is being trafficked into Telangana via multiple routes.

Further Arrests Likely

Excise Joint Commissioner Qureshi stated that Rambabu’s arrest will be crucial in uncovering the full extent of the network. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.