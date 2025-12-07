Hyderabad Drunken Driving Special Drive: 474 Drivers Booked for Drunk Driving

The Hyderabad Traffic Police carried out an intensive two-day drunken driving special drive on December 5 and 6, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety across the city. In this major crackdown, a total of 474 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials confirmed that offenders included:

381 two-wheeler riders

26 three-wheeler drivers

67 four-wheeler and other vehicle drivers

The operation was conducted in multiple high-traffic zones and accident-prone areas across Hyderabad to curb rising incidents of drunk driving.

Breakdown of BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) Levels

Hyderabad Traffic Police released category-wise data on the severity of offences:

89 cases with BAC 30–50

with BAC 30–50 183 cases with BAC 51–100

with BAC 51–100 109 cases with BAC 101–150

with BAC 101–150 56 cases with BAC 151–200

with BAC 151–200 16 cases with BAC 201–250

with BAC 201–250 12 cases with BAC 251–300

with BAC 251–300 9 cases with BAC above 300

This data indicates that a significant number of offenders were caught with dangerously high alcohol levels, posing severe risk to themselves and other road users.

Police Issue Warning: Zero Tolerance Against Drunken Driving

The Hyderabad Traffic Police emphasized that zero tolerance will continue against individuals driving under the influence of alcohol. They also confirmed that the special drive will continue in the coming days.

Authorities urged the public to support traffic enforcement teams:

Avoid driving after consuming alcohol

Use cabs or public transport

Cooperate with checkpoints and inspection teams

Encourage safer driving habits in families and communities

A senior official stated that such drives are essential to reduce accidents and save lives on Hyderabad’s busy roads.

With 474 offenders caught during the Hyderabad Drunken Driving Special Drive, authorities have once again highlighted the importance of responsible driving and strict enforcement. The Traffic Police reiterated their resolve to ensure safer roads and appealed to commuters to follow road safety rules to prevent tragic accidents.