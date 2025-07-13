Hyderabad: Eight Held in Card Gambling Raid at Badangpet, ₹4.54 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: In a targeted late-night operation, the Meerpet Police raided a house in RMR Colony, Badangpet, and arrested eight individuals for allegedly playing a card game known as ‘Teen Patti’ for money.

Police Act on Tip-Off, Raid Gambling Den in Badangpet

The raid was carried out following a tip-off about illegal gambling activity taking place inside a residential property. Upon entering the premises, police found a group of men engaged in a card-based gambling game, commonly referred to as Teen Patti.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

₹4.54 Lakh Cash Seized from the Scene

During the raid, police recovered ₹4.54 lakh in cash from the accused. The money is believed to be the stakes involved in the gambling session. Authorities also seized playing cards and other materials used in the operation.

Also Read: Hyderabad 42 Arrested in Police Raid on Illegal Carrom Gambling Club

Organizer Identified as Sai Babu, Collected Commission

According to the preliminary investigation, the illegal gambling setup was being operated by a man identified as Sai Babu, who was collecting a commission from each game. Police say he organized the session and facilitated the location.

Case Registered, Further Investigation Underway

All eight accused have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Telangana Gaming Act. Meerpet Police are continuing the investigation to determine if the racket is part of a larger gambling network in the city.