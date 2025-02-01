Hyderabad: Elderly Man Dies of Heart Attack While Traveling on RTC Bus

Hyderabad: Elderly man tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while traveling on an RTC bus in the Narsingi police station area. The incident occurred when the man, identified as 63-year-old Shetti Balraju, a farmer from Janwada village in Rangareddy district, suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed while traveling from Mehdipatnam to Shankar Palli.

The bus passengers and staff attempted to assist the elderly man, but he was declared dead by the time medical help arrived. The police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation Underway in Heart Attack Incident

Authorities have identified the deceased as Shetti Balraju, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death. The family of the deceased has been notified, and further details are awaited.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of immediate medical response in case of heart attacks and the need for increased awareness around health emergencies while traveling.