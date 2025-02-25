Hyderabad Emerges as India’s Electric Vehicle Capital: CM Revanth

Hyderabad has secured its place as the leading city for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Tuesday. The city has recorded the highest sales of EVs in the country, and the Telangana government is set to introduce 3,000 electric buses to the TSRTC fleet soon.

BioAsia 2025 Inauguration

Speaking at the inauguration of the BioAsia 2025 conference at HICC, Hyderabad, CM Revanth highlighted Hyderabad’s transformation into a global hub for life sciences. He emphasized that the event attracts experts from across the nation and the world, shaping the future of the healthcare sector.

Telangana’s Economic Vision

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s ambition to make Telangana a trillion-dollar economy. He announced the launch of major projects in Hyderabad, including Future City and AI City, aiming to drive technological and economic growth.

Manufacturing Hub Between ORR & RRR

Revanth Reddy revealed plans to establish a manufacturing hub between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The proposed hub is envisioned to be one of the largest manufacturing centers globally, aligning with the China Plus One strategy.

Telangana Tops in Investments & Job Creation

Highlighting the state’s economic achievements, CM Revanth stated that Telangana ranks first in India in attracting both domestic and international investments. The state also boasts the lowest inflation rate and the highest job creation rate, reinforcing its position as a top investment destination.