Hyderabad: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money on Online Betting Apps

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an engineering student allegedly died by suicide in Dundigal, a suburban area of Hyderabad, after reportedly losing money on online betting apps.

Student Identified as B.Tech Second-Year Student from Bhupalpally

The deceased has been identified as T. Ramakanth, a native of Kataram in Bhupalpally district. He was studying in the second year of B.Tech at a private engineering college in Maisammaguda and was residing in a rented room nearby with friends.

Lost ₹50,000 on Betting Apps, Borrowed Money from Friends

According to sources, Ramakanth was frequently engaged in online gaming and betting apps. Police suspect that he lost around ₹50,000 through online betting. It is also reported that he had borrowed money from friends to try and recover his losses.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Upon learning of the incident, Dundigal police arrived at the spot and registered a case. An investigation has been initiated to gather further details about the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

This incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the addictive nature of online betting apps and their devastating impact on young lives.