Hyderabad: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide Over Exam Stress

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old engineering student, identified as Taddabba Sreedeep, reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Nagole, Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

The incident is being linked to academic pressure and depression due to poor performance in examinations.

Student Skipped College on the Day of Incident

Sreedeep, a resident of Anandnagar in Nagole, was a second-year engineering student enrolled in a private college located in Ghatkesar. According to the Nagole police, Sreedeep had not attended college on Wednesday, citing health issues, and remained at home.

Mother Found Him Unresponsive at Home

When Sreedeep’s mother returned home in the evening, she found the main door latched from inside and received no response from her son. With the help of neighbors, she broke open the door and was shocked to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Depression Over Exam Performance Suspected

As per the police, Sreedeep had been struggling emotionally due to his poor performance in the first-year engineering exams. His family reported that he had shown signs of depression in recent weeks.

“The family told us that he did not perform well in the first-year examination and had slipped into depression, which likely led to this extreme step,”

— Nagole Police Statement

Also Read: HYDRAA Action in Hyderabad: Three Constructions Demolished Near Chinnari Kunta

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

The Nagole police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway. The body has been sent for postmortem, and officials are examining the circumstances leading to the suicide.

Rising Concern Over Student Mental Health

This incident adds to the growing number of student suicides in Hyderabad related to academic pressure. Mental health experts continue to emphasize the importance of counseling support and family awareness in such cases.