Hyderabad Erupts in Protest: Asif Hussain Sohail Leads March Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: A powerful and peaceful protest was organized today at Surya Nagar Colony and Shaikpet in Hyderabad, led by social activist and leader Asif Hussain Sohail, opposing the controversial and allegedly unconstitutional Waqf Amendment Bill.

Table of Contents Daily Protests to Continue

The protest witnessed participation from all sections of society — men, women, youth, elders, and notably, even non-Muslim citizens — standing in solidarity to defend the rights of Muslims and uphold religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Addressing the protestors, Asif Hussain Sohail made a powerful statement:

“This is not just a Bill; it’s a decree for the destruction of Muslims. We will not remain silent.”

The protestors raised strong slogans calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Waqf Bill, emphasizing that the legislation threatens Muslim identity, community heritage, and the autonomy of Waqf properties across the country.

Also Read: TS Medical Council Cracks Down on Unlicensed Clinics and Pharmacies

Daily Protests to Continue

Organizers announced that daily protests will continue until the central government withdraws the controversial bill. The movement has rapidly gained traction, especially among youth and civil rights groups, who fear that the bill aims to dilute community control over religious properties.

The event was marked by unity, discipline, and a clear message —

“We will not allow our identity, our rights, or our heritage to be erased.”