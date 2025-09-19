Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Over UP Cases Against ‘I Love Mohammad ﷺ’ Placards

Hyderabad: Muslims across the country are expressing anger after cases were registered against youths carrying “I Love Mohammad ﷺ” placards during Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ celebrations in Uttar Pradesh. In response, protests were also recorded in Hyderabad today.

After Friday prayers, Muslims held peaceful demonstrations outside Nampally Public Garden and other mosques, holding “I Love Mohammad ﷺ” placards. The protesters said that love for the Prophet ﷺ is part of faith, and registering cases for expressing this love amounts to hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

Similarly, after Friday prayers, youths also staged protests outside Mehdipatnam’s Aziza Masjid with “I Love Mohammad ﷺ” placards. The protesters demanded that the cases registered in Uttar Pradesh be withdrawn and that the religious sentiments of Muslims be respected.

In addition to street protests, many Muslims expressed their devotion by updating their social media display pictures on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp with “I Love Mohammad ﷺ” messages, registering both their love for the Prophet ﷺ and their protest against the authorities’ actions.

A large number of people participated in the peaceful protests, making it clear that love for the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ is an integral part of every Muslim’s life, which cannot be suppressed in any way.

During the demonstrations, people expressed anger and grief over the police registering FIRs simply for writing “I Love Mohammad ﷺ”. They emphasized that according to the law of India, every citizen has the right to practice their religion and express their beliefs within the legal framework. However, booking cases in this manner reflects attempts by some mischief-makers to create communal discord in the country.

The protesters also appealed to the public to maintain peace while registering their dissent, ensuring that no disruption of traffic or inconvenience to the public occurs, and that no action provides an opportunity for miscreants to spread chaos.