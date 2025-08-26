Hyderabad

Royal Stag & AC Black Fake Labels Seized: Hyderabad Excise Nabs Two in Kushai Guda

Two persons were arrested, and 15 types of equipment, including modern multi-colour printing machines, were seized.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 17:44
Hyderabad: In a special operation led by the Excise Department State Task Force (E-Team) Anji Reddy, officials busted a secret unit in Kushai Guda where fake labels for spurious liquor were being manufactured. Two persons were arrested, and 15 types of equipment, including modern multi-colour printing machines, were seized.

According to sources, the STF team launched the raid based on evidence found during the recent seizure of spurious liquor in Huzurnagar. After days of investigation, the team traced a printing unit in Kushai Guda, Malkajgiri Division, being operated by Gadmi Naveen Goud. The unit was found to be producing counterfeit liquor labels of reputed brands.

During the raid, officials recovered 8 printing plates of Royal Stag, AC Black, labels of ‘Blackman Players’ (AP brand), and other incriminating material. The arrested have been identified as Gadmi Prakash (resident of Kushai Guda) and Niwath Rajesh. A case under Section 189/2025 of the Excise Act has been registered against them, and further investigation is underway.

Excise officials stated that this operation has exposed a major racket involved in the illegal liquor trade across Telangana. They also warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in such illegal activities in the future.

