Hyderabad Expands Sporting Horizons as Victor Opens First Experience Center in India

Chairman of the Sports Authority, Shiva Sena Reddy, announced that Hyderabad is evolving into a premier venue for various national and international sports competitions, thanks to the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Safiya Begum5 November 2024 - 15:58
Chairman of the Sports Authority, Shiva Sena Reddy, announced that Hyderabad is evolving into a premier venue for various national and international sports competitions, thanks to the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Today, Mr. Reddy inaugurated the A-Zone Sports-Victor Experience Center in Kondapur as the chief guest. The center is set to enhance the city’s sports infrastructure and provide athletes with a world-class training environment.

