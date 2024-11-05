Hyderabad Expands Sporting Horizons as Victor Opens First Experience Center in India

Chairman of the Sports Authority, Shiva Sena Reddy, announced that Hyderabad is evolving into a premier venue for various national and international sports competitions, thanks to the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Today, Mr. Reddy inaugurated the A-Zone Sports-Victor Experience Center in Kondapur as the chief guest. The center is set to enhance the city’s sports infrastructure and provide athletes with a world-class training environment.