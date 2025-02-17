Hyderabad Faces 24-Hour Drinking Water Shutdown on These Dates; Check If You’re Affected

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a 24-hour disruption in drinking water supply across numerous areas in Hyderabad, set to occur from 6 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025, to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

The disruption is due to essential maintenance work involving the installation of 900-mm diameter valves (BF & NRV) in the 3000 mm diameter MS pumping main at the Kondapaka pumping station, part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 projects, which supplies drinking water to the city.

The work is crucial for improving the efficiency and capacity of the water supply system, but it will result in a temporary suspension of water delivery to many key areas in the Hyderabad metropolis.

Affected Areas

The disruption will impact several significant localities, including:

Central and Western Hyderabad : S.R. Nagar, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Banjara Hills, Vengalrao Nagar, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar, Kukatpally, Yellareddyguda, and more.

: S.R. Nagar, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, SPR Hills, Banjara Hills, Vengalrao Nagar, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar, Kukatpally, Yellareddyguda, and more. North and East Hyderabad : Moosapet, Jeedimetla, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarshnagar, and parts of Alwal, Chintal, and more.

: Moosapet, Jeedimetla, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarshnagar, and parts of Alwal, Chintal, and more. Secunderabad and Surrounding Areas : Musheerabad, Bhavaninagar, Bahadurpura, Gandhinagar, Sainathpuram, Cheralpally, Yapral, Machabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpainagar, etc.

: Musheerabad, Bhavaninagar, Bahadurpura, Gandhinagar, Sainathpuram, Cheralpally, Yapral, Machabollaram, Defence Colony, Vajpainagar, etc. Peripheral Areas: Parts of Madhapur, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Thumukunta, Dammaiguda, Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, Gandimaisamma, Bollaram, Trishul lines, Gunrock, Hakimpet Air Force, and other surrounding regions.

Residents in these affected areas are urged to prepare for the disruption by storing sufficient water in advance. The water board has emphasized the importance of responsible water usage during this period to avoid unnecessary hardships.

Reason for Disruption

The water supply interruption is part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement project aimed at enhancing the distribution capacity and reducing future water supply issues in Hyderabad.

The installation of the 900-mm diameter valves in the Kondapaka pumping station is an essential part of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1, which serves as one of the major sources of water for the city.

Water Usage Advisory

To mitigate the inconvenience caused by this disruption, the HMWSSB has advised all residents in the affected areas to make arrangements for storing enough water to meet their daily needs during the 24-hour period. Citizens are also encouraged to use water sparingly to minimize difficulties during this time.

Resumption of Service

Once the installation work is completed, the water supply is expected to be fully restored by 6 a.m. on February 18, 2025. The HMWSSB has committed to ensuring the swift return of water services but cautioned that any unexpected delays may occur due to unforeseen technical challenges.

Future Improvements

This temporary disruption is part of the larger initiative by the Telangana government to modernize the state’s water supply infrastructure.

By upgrading key components of the water distribution network, the state aims to provide more reliable and efficient service to Hyderabad’s growing population.

Once complete, the improvements will help in managing the increasing demand for water in the city and surrounding areas.

While the 24-hour disruption may cause inconvenience to residents, it is a necessary step toward ensuring long-term improvements to Hyderabad’s water supply system.

For more updates on the water supply status, citizens can follow official announcements from HMWSSB or visit their website.