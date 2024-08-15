Hyderabad Faces Heavy Rains and Flooding: Continued Downpour Expected, Authorities Urge Residents to Stay Indoors

Hyderabad: On Thursday evening, heavy rains lashed various parts of the city, causing waterlogging on roads and leaving commuters and passengers facing difficulties. Many residents, who stepped out of their homes due to the holiday, were caught in the rain and drenched.

Authorities have warned that there is a possibility of more heavy rainfall in Hyderabad for the next hour and urged the public to remain alert. Responding to the heavy rain alert, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi issued a request for people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Heavy rains are expected to continue over the city for another 30mins – 1hr. Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial the control room on 040-21111111, 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance for any rain-related issues & assistance.@GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@gadwalvijayainc) August 15, 2024

GHMC and DRF teams have been mobilized to handle the situation. A control room has also been set up by the GHMC to monitor the situation and respond to emergencies.

Heavy rain was reported across various areas of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Sanath Nagar, ESI, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Roads, Chikkadpally, Baglingampally, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Domalguda, Jagadgirigutta, Shapur, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Suchitra, Gundlapochampally, Suraram, Bahadurpally, Kukatpally, Alwin Colony, Hydernagar, Nizampet, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, KPHB Colony, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Himayatnagar, Narayanaguda, Basheerbagh, Abids, Nampally, Koti, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Alwal, Patny, Paradise, Begumpet, Chilakalguda, Maredpally, Medchal, Kandlakoya, Krishnampur, Dundigal, Gandimaisamma, Malakpet, Champapet, Saidabad, Chaitanyapuri, Santosh Nagar, Kothapet, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, and Vanasthalipuram.

The sudden downpour left many roads submerged in water, and in some areas, overflowing drainage systems compounded the situation. Commuters also faced significant traffic delays as a result of waterlogged streets and clogged drainage systems.