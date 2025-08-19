Hyderabad Faces Internet Breakdown, Daily Life and Business Severely Affected

Hyderabad: Internet services were severely affected after the TGSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) cut internet cable wires in the city during a special campaign. This sudden move has caused serious problems for broadband users.

Telecom experts clarified that internet cable lines have no connection with power lines, and no electricity flows through them. However, if the power department cuts these cable lines, a major city like Hyderabad could suffer huge losses.

COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) Director General, Lt. Gen. Dr. S. P. Kochhar, expressed concern over the situation and said that internet services are vital for citizens’ daily affairs, educational activities, and commercial transactions. He stressed that the electricity department should carefully reconsider its approach to avoid inconvenience for internet users.

Citizens and broadband companies have also demanded that internet cables be treated separately from power lines, as disrupting them is negatively impacting the city’s digital activities and communication systems.