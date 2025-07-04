Hyderabad Faces Major Traffic Disruption: What Are the Reasons?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed one of its worst traffic jams in recent times on Friday, as a series of political events, VIP visits, and public gatherings brought the city to a standstill.

Major roads, including Lakdikapul and Secretariat areas, were severely congested, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, officegoers, and students.

Political Buzz Triggers Gridlock Across Hyderabad

The city turned into a political hub on Friday with multiple high-profile events taking place simultaneously. The visit of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, the arrival of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BRS party members heading to see former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at the hospital, all contributed to the chaos on Hyderabad’s roads.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Traffic Restrictions Add to Public Discomfort

Hyderabad Traffic Police imposed restrictions and diversions in several high-density zones to manage the VIP movements. However, the lack of clear communication and poor public transport availability made the situation worse.

Citizens reported long wait times, missing RTC buses, and extreme overcrowding in available public transport. The flyovers and arterial roads were jam-packed, leading to frustration among daily commuters.

Lakdikapul and Secretariat Areas Worst Affected

The Lakdikapul and Secretariat zones were the epicenters of the disruption. Traffic came to a near halt due to the unveiling of former CM Konijeti Rosaiah’s statue where Mallikarjun Kharge was the chief guest. Several roads were barricaded, and diversions caused confusion among commuters.

Also Read: SpiceJet Chennai-Hyderabad Flight Returns Mid-Air Due to Technical Snag

Office-Goers and Students Bear the Brunt

Many office employees and students faced delays, with some forced to take alternate routes or walk long distances to reach their destinations. Public complaints also highlighted the shortage of RTC buses on busy routes during peak hours.

“We expect some traffic during VIP visits, but today was complete chaos. Even buses were nowhere to be seen,” said one frustrated commuter near Khairatabad.

Police Warn of Further Congestion in the Evening

Hyderabad police had earlier issued an advisory, warning residents of heavier congestion expected in the evening due to back-to-back events and continuous crowd movement. Additional personnel were deployed at major junctions to manage the situation, but delays persisted.