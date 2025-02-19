Hyderabad Faces Surge in Fish Consumption as Mutton Prices Soar Amid Birdflu Panic

Hyderabad: The recent bird flu outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, coupled with its scare in Telangana, has led to a significant rise in fish consumption in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

For the past two weeks, fish consumption in the twin cities has surged by nearly 30%, with consumers opting for fish over other meats due to the fears surrounding bird flu.

Fish Prices Soar by 20% Amid Birdflu Concerns

In addition to the rise in consumption, the cost of fish has also risen by 20% over the past fortnight. Despite the price increase, many residents are choosing fish as an alternative to mutton and chicken, which have seen rising prices.

Mutton now costs over Rs. 1,000 per kg, prompting more families to incorporate fish into their meals. Fish prices, depending on the variety, now range from Rs. 150 per kg upwards.

Rising Demand at Wholesale Fish Markets

The increase in fish consumption has been most evident in the twin city’s wholesale fish markets. On average, around 600 tonnes of fish arrive at markets in Ramnagar and Begum Bazaar daily, with 80% of the stock consisting of white fish like Catla, Rohu, and Mrigal, along with black fish varieties like Murrel.

These fish primarily come from water bodies and reservoirs in Telangana, while the remaining stock—particularly sea fish—arrives from coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh.

Impact of Birdflu on Poultry and Shifting Consumer Preferences

The birdflu outbreak in poultry farms in East and West Godavari districts has significantly impacted the consumption of chicken. Many consumers have opted to avoid chicken, leading to increased sales of fish, especially in the past two Sundays. The Telangana Fishermen Cooperative Federation Limited confirmed that fish consumption has risen by 30% as more consumers seek alternatives to poultry.

Fish as a Popular Alternative at Social Gatherings

Fish dishes have also become increasingly popular at social gatherings such as marriage receptions. The recent bird flu scare led to a noticeable absence of chicken on the menu, with many event organizers opting for Apollo fish fry alongside traditional mutton biryani and marag (mutton soup) along with other curries and desserts.

Continued Demand Expected for the Coming Weeks

The trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks, as officials anticipate that fears of birdflu will persist, resulting in a sustained preference for fish. The Telangana Fishermen Cooperative Federation expects the situation to remain steady for at least another two weeks.

Conclusion

With the birdflu scare prompting a shift in consumer behavior, fish consumption in Hyderabad has seen a remarkable rise. As the demand for fish continues to increase, and with prices going up, Hyderabadis are finding fish to be a delicious and safer alternative to other meats.