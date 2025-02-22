Hyderabad Clinic Busted, Fake Doctor Caught Selling Unlicensed Ayurvedic Medicines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Ayush Department has taken decisive action against MS Ataullah Ayurvedic and Unani Private Limited, located in Jalpally, Hyderabad, for violating drug regulations. The clinic was allegedly operating without a valid medical degree or regulatory approvals and was found selling unlabeled and unlicensed medicines.

Raid and Seizure

Following multiple complaints, an official from the Ayush Department conducted an inspection on February 14, during which several medicines were found without proper labeling or licenses. Based on the findings, a raid was conducted on February 22, leading to the seizure of the clinic and its associated properties under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for illegal manufacturing and distribution.

Social Media Complaints and Investigation

Authorities stated that they received several complaints after videos of “Dr. Ataullah” surfaced on social media, prompting an investigation. During the raid, officials collected drug samples and sent them for laboratory testing. They confirmed that these were misleading drugs manufactured without proper authorization.

Further Action Awaited

Officials clarified that legal action will be taken based on the results of the lab tests. They also confirmed that the individual in question does not hold a valid medical degree, raising concerns about public health and safety.

The Ayush Department has urged the public to beware of unlicensed medical practitioners and report unauthorized drug sales to prevent potential health hazards.