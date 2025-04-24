Hyderabad: Fake Hair Growth Scam Exposed, Hundreds Fall for Baldness Cure Trap

Hyderabad: In a bizarre case of hair regrowth fraud, a man identified as Harish from Rajanayak Thanda in Suryapet district has been detained by Uppal police after he allegedly scammed hundreds of bald men by falsely claiming he could regrow hair using a special oil and shampoo.

According to police reports, Harish promoted his miracle hair regrowth treatment through aggressive advertisements on social media platforms and even developed a dedicated mobile app to book appointments. He promised complete hair regrowth on bald heads, drawing large crowds to Uppal Bhagayat on Wednesday.

Victims, mostly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, were charged Rs 1,000 each and handed bottles of oil and shampoo at a temporary setup in special tents. Harish and his team demonstrated the usage of the products, claiming visible results soon.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

However, as hundreds gathered in hope, local residents grew suspicious and alerted the authorities. The Uppal police intervened, detaining Harish for questioning. Investigations are underway to identify his associates and trace any previous complaints.

Not the First Time: Similar Scam in April

This is not the first instance of such a scam in Hyderabad. Earlier this month, a barber and social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, was also involved in a similar incident at Chandulal Baradari in the old city. Victims had to be hospitalized after reacting adversely to a lotion applied to their scalps.

Also Read: Hyderabad No More Manholes for Humans? HYDRAA Tests Robot to Clean Sewers

Authorities Warn Against Fraudulent Hair Regrowth Claims

Police are urging citizens to exercise caution and verify medical or cosmetic claims before making payments or using any products. Many scams prey on vulnerabilities related to appearance and self-esteem, especially among those suffering from hair loss.