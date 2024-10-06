Hyderabad

Hyderabad Family Breaks Record with 20 Guinness World Titles

The Srivastava family from Hyderabad has set an incredible milestone, securing their 20th Guinness World Record.

Hyderabad Family Breaks Record with 20 Guinness World Titles

Hyderabad: The Srivastava family from Hyderabad has set an incredible milestone, securing their 20th Guinness World Record.

Shivali Johri Srivastava, along with her parents, Kavita Johri Srivastava and Anil Srivastava—alumni of GITAM Deemed-to-be University—achieved their latest records with an extraordinary display of origami.

Their impressive feat included 3,400 origami peacocks, 4,400 origami shirts, and 3,200 origami pigs/boars, officially confirmed after validation of video evidence.

This achievement adds to their growing list of accomplishments, making them the holders of the highest number of Guinness World Records in Hyderabad. The Srivastavas expressed their appreciation to the GITAM Hyderabad team, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof DS Rao and Resident Director DVVSR Varma, for their continuous support.

Before these new records, the family had already set 17 Guinness World Records for creating stunning displays of handmade objects, ranging from paper dolls to origami animals. Shivali also holds 15 Assist World Records and 10 Unique World Records, further cementing her family’s place in the world of extraordinary achievements.

