Hyderabad: Feroz Khan Leads Candlelight March at Tank Bund in Memory of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) General Secretary and Nampally in-charge, Feroz Khan, took part in a solemn candle march at Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund to express solidarity with the victims of the recent Air India Boeing plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Honoring Innocent Lives Lost

The candle march was held to pay heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the tragic crash. Feroz Khan, along with several supporters and citizens, offered prayers and observed silence in memory of the departed souls.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. We stand with the families who are mourning their unimaginable loss,” said Feroz Khan during the gathering.

Hyderabad Stands in Solidarity

With candles in hand and grief in their hearts, participants of the march gathered near the iconic Ambedkar Statue, symbolizing Hyderabad’s collective mourning and support for the grieving families in Gujarat.

Many passersby joined the peaceful march, holding placards and prayer notes for the victims of the crash.

Call for Accountability and Support for Families

Feroz Khan emphasized the need for proper investigation and support for the victims’ families. He called on authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that safety protocols in civil aviation are strictly followed.