Hyderabad: FIR Filed Against X User for Defamatory Post on CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered a criminal case against a social media user for allegedly sharing offensive and edited content aimed at defaming Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Complaint Filed by Congress Social Media Wing

The case was initiated following a formal complaint by Kailash Sajjan, the state secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) social media wing. In the complaint, Sajjan alleged that a user operating under the handle “DigtvTelugu” on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) had posted a morphed image of the Chief Minister in a derogatory and malicious manner.

Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The complainant claimed the post was intended to defame CM Revanth Reddy and discredit the Congress party, calling it a deliberate act of character assassination. Acting on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police booked a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the accused, but digital forensics are likely to be used to trace the origin of the offensive content.

This one is for our BABU 😉#SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ZXd5xbX1ON — DIG TV Parody (@DigtvTelugu) April 12, 2025