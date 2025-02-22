Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out After Gas Pipeline Leak, No Injuries Reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Saturday near Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, located at Suraram ‘X’ Road, after a leak in an underground gas pipeline.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident, and quick response by emergency services prevented the situation from escalating further.

Gas Pipeline Leak Causes Fire

The fire occurred after an underground gas pipeline reportedly leaked, sparking flames in the vicinity. Upon receiving the alert, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, along with personnel from the Fire Department and local police, rushed to the scene to handle the situation.

Fire Contained; Gas Pipeline Repaired

A fire engine quickly arrived at the location and managed to douse the flames. The gas technicians immediately began repairs on the damaged pipeline, ensuring that the gas leak was stopped, and the area was safe.

Suraram Police Investigating Cause

The Suraram police have launched an investigation into the incident. They suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a campfire lit by unidentified individuals near the gas pipeline, which possibly led to the leak and subsequent fire.

The police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the campfire and how it may have contributed to the accident. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and questioning potential witnesses to gather more details about the cause of the fire.

No Casualties Reported

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the incident. The prompt response by emergency teams helped avert a potential disaster.

The incident has raised concerns regarding safety around underground gas pipelines and the importance of ensuring no open flames or dangerous activities take place in such sensitive areas.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, local authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid setting open flames near critical infrastructure such as gas pipelines.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.