Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Automobile Spare Parts Shop in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at an automobile spare parts shop in SR Nagar, Hyderabad, causing significant property damage. The incident occurred early Monday morning, prompting an immediate response from local authorities and fire brigade personnel.

Fire at Auto Spare Parts Shop in Hyderabad

According to reports, short-circuit is suspected to be the primary cause of the fire. The shop, which stored engine oil and various automobile spare parts, was engulfed in flames before firefighters successfully brought the situation under control.

No Casualties Reported, Property Loss Estimated

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, a substantial number of spare parts and engine oil inside the shop was completely destroyed. Authorities are currently assessing the total financial loss.

Police and Fire Department Investigation Underway

Local residents quickly alerted emergency services, allowing the fire department to respond promptly. The Hyderabad police and fire department have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and evaluate potential safety violations.

Safety Concerns Raised After the Incident

This incident has once again highlighted the risk of fire hazards in commercial establishments handling flammable materials. Authorities urge business owners to follow fire safety protocols and conduct regular electrical maintenance to prevent such mishaps.

For further updates on this developing story, stay tuned.