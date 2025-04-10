Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Recycling Unit in Kukatpally, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning at a copper recycling unit located in Prashanthnagar, Kukatpally. The incident caused panic in the area but, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters Rush to the Spot

According to fire department officials, the blaze started in the early hours and spread quickly throughout the premises. Three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were immediately dispatched and successfully doused the flames after a rigorous firefighting effort.

Suspected Cause: Short Circuit

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated due to a short circuit. However, the exact cause is still under investigation. Officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage and estimating the financial loss.

Safety Concerns in Industrial Zones

The unit primarily handles copper waste, which increases the risk of such incidents. Located in an industrial belt, the area is now under scrutiny for its fire safety standards. This incident has renewed concerns about the need for strict enforcement of industrial safety regulations across Hyderabad.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Officials confirmed that a full investigation is underway. They also assured that preventive measures will be reinforced to ensure such accidents do not occur in the future.