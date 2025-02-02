Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in a Building Near Kishan Bagh Crossroads

A fire broke out in a building near Kishan Bagh Crossroads in the Old City of Hyderabad on Sunday morning. Upon receiving the information, police, fire brigade, and local corporator rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The authorities successfully evacuated all residents safely from the building.

Safiya Begum2 February 2025 - 16:21
A fire broke out in a building near Kishan Bagh Crossroads in the Old City of Hyderabad on Sunday morning. Upon receiving the information, police, fire brigade, and local corporator rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. The authorities successfully evacuated all residents safely from the building.

The fire brigade team managed to bring the blaze under control. However, thick smoke spread to the upper floors of the building, causing concern among residents.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are investigating the matter.

