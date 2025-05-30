Hyderabad: Fire Erupts in Doodh Bowli Apartment

Panic ensued late Friday night among residents of an apartment building in Doodh Bowli, located in Hyderabad’s Old City area under the jurisdiction of Hussaini Alam Police Station. A fire broke out on the second floor, prompting immediate concern for the safety of those inside.

Firefighters Respond Swiftly to Control Blaze

The Hyderabad Fire Department responded promptly to the emergency call and successfully extinguished the flames before the fire could spread to other parts of the building. Their quick action helped prevent significant damage and ensured the safety of the residents.

No Injuries or Casualties Reported

Thankfully, all residents were safely evacuated without any injuries or casualties. Fire officials confirmed that everyone escaped unharmed, and no loss of life has been reported in connection with the fire incident.

Possible Electrical Short Circuit Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical short circuit may have been the cause of the fire. Both police and fire department officials are currently conducting a detailed inquiry to determine the exact reason behind the blaze.

Authorities Urge Safety Precautions

Authorities have reminded residents to take precautionary measures regarding electrical wiring and appliances to prevent such incidents in the future. Further updates on the investigation will be released once available.