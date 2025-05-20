Hyderabad Fire Mystery: Government Launches Urgent Investigation

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the devastating fire near Charminar in Hyderabad that claimed 17 lives, the Telangana state government has constituted a six-member high-level committee to probe the incident. The panel is tasked with identifying the cause of the blaze, evaluating the emergency response, and recommending measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Who Is on the Probe Committee?

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the in-charge minister for Hyderabad, announced the formation of the investigation committee on Tuesday. The members of the committee include:

R. V. Karnan , GHMC Commissioner

, GHMC Commissioner Anudeep Durishetty , Hyderabad District Collector

, Hyderabad District Collector C. V. Anand , Hyderabad Police Commissioner

, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Nagi Reddy , Director General of Fire Services

, Director General of Fire Services A. V. Ranganath , Commissioner, HYDRAA

, Commissioner, HYDRAA Musharraf Ali Faruqui, CMD, TGSPDCL

This panel of senior officials will submit a detailed report on the fire’s origin, the response by different departments, and necessary future safety protocols.

Chief Minister Orders Thorough Probe

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the incident at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar, where a fire broke out in a commercial-cum-residential building. The structure housed shops on the ground floor and a trader’s family on the upper floors.

Also Read: Will Schools Stay Closed? IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning

CM Reddy emphasized the need for preventive measures, including better building safety enforcement and public awareness to avert similar tragedies in the future. He and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are expected to hold a high-level review meeting after the committee submits its findings.

Political Reactions and Site Visits

Deputy CM Vikramarka and Minister Prabhakar visited the fire site shortly after the tragedy. However, the incident also sparked political debate. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao criticized CM Revanth Reddy for not visiting the site and failing to hold an emergency meeting immediately after the accident.

Government Pushes for Fire Safety Awareness

The Telangana government reiterated its commitment to enhancing urban fire safety, particularly in densely populated markets and residential-commercial mixed-use buildings. Awareness campaigns, stricter compliance inspections, and emergency readiness protocols are expected to be ramped up in the coming weeks.