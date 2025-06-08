Hyderabad: Nampally Fish Prasadam Event Elderly Man Dies While Waiting in Queue

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday during the annual Fish Prasadam distribution event at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, where a 75-year-old man identified as Satyanarayana from Medak district lost his life while waiting in the queue.

Man Collapses While Waiting in Queue

Satyanarayana, who had come to Hyderabad to receive the traditional fish-based herbal remedy believed to treat asthma and other respiratory ailments, reportedly collapsed suddenly while standing in the long queue at the event.

CPR Attempted, But Victim Could Not Be Revived

On noticing his condition, medical personnel on-site immediately administered CPR, but despite their efforts, Satyanarayana could not be revived. He was later declared dead at the spot.

Also Read: Fish Prasadam Distribution Begins at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad

Body Shifted to Osmania Hospital Mortuary

Following the incident, police and medical authorities shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for further examination and formalities. Preliminary reports suggest a suspected heart stroke as the cause of death, though an autopsy will confirm the exact reason.

Large Crowds Gather for Annual Fish Prasadam

The Fish Prasadam event, organized every year in Hyderabad, attracts thousands of people from across India seeking alternative treatment for asthma. The event, held by the Bathini family, often results in massive turnouts, leading to long queues and extended waiting times.

Authorities have urged attendees, especially elderly and ailing individuals, to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated while waiting at such large public gatherings.