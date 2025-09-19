Hyderabad Floods Claim 4 Lives, 4 Others Missing as City Grapples With Incessant Rains

HYDERABAD, September 19, 2025 – The city of Hyderabad is facing a severe crisis following days of torrential rainfall, with authorities confirming at least four fatalities and four individuals reported missing in various rain-related incidents. The catastrophic flooding has submerged major roads and residential areas, bringing life to a standstill.

Rescue operations led by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Disaster Response Force teams are ongoing across the worst-hit localities.

Also Read: Viral Trend on Social Media: “I Love Muhammad” Controversy Following FIR Against 25 Muslims

Confirmed Fatalities in the Hyderabad Floods

The confirmed death toll, as of September 19, stands at four. The victims have been identified in separate incidents across the city.

Mohammed Sharafuddin, 27, tragically drowned on September 17. He was swept away while attempting to ride his motorcycle through the severely flooded Balkampet underpass in Begumpet.

tragically drowned on September 17. He was swept away while attempting to ride his motorcycle through the severely flooded Balkampet underpass in Begumpet. Arjun, 26, was washed away on September 15 in the Afzalsagar drain in Mallepally while trying to save his belongings from rising floodwaters. His body was recovered 85 kilometers downstream from the Musi River on September 19.

was washed away on September 15 in the Afzalsagar drain in Mallepally while trying to save his belongings from rising floodwaters. His body was recovered 85 kilometers downstream from the Musi River on September 19. Sekhar Mandal, 24, a migrant worker, lost his life on September 15 in Pet Basheerabad when a wall collapsed due to the relentless rains.

a migrant worker, lost his life on September 15 in Pet Basheerabad when a wall collapsed due to the relentless rains. An unidentified individual was recovered in the Rachakonda police limits. Authorities believe the death is directly related to the flooding, though the identity is yet to be confirmed.

Ongoing Search for Missing Persons

The intense flooding has left four residents missing, feared swept away in powerful water currents.

Dinesh (alias Sunny), 25, went missing in Musheerabad’s Vinobha Nagar after trying to cross a swollen drain on his scooter. Rescue teams have located his vehicle, but the search for him continues.

went missing in Musheerabad’s Vinobha Nagar after trying to cross a swollen drain on his scooter. Rescue teams have located his vehicle, but the search for him continues. Ramu, 28, was swept away alongside Arjun in the Afzalsagar nala in Mallepally. Recovery operations are actively underway.

was swept away alongside Arjun in the Afzalsagar nala in Mallepally. Recovery operations are actively underway. Rama, 28, was washed away following a sudden surge of water in the Nampally area.

was washed away following a sudden surge of water in the Nampally area. Another unidentified person is reported missing in the Rachakonda zone, with search teams deployed in the area.

Authorities have cautioned that these numbers may change as search and recovery efforts progress throughout the day.

Widespread Disruption and City Impact

The unprecedented rainfall has exposed critical vulnerabilities in the city’s infrastructure. Overwhelmed drainage systems and nalas failed to handle the deluge, leading to extensive waterlogging.

Major arterial roads and underpasses were completely inundated, causing massive traffic gridlocks that stranded thousands of office-goers for hours.

were completely inundated, causing massive traffic gridlocks that stranded thousands of office-goers for hours. Low-lying neighborhoods in Begumpet, Khairatabad, Marredpally, Ashok Nagar, and parts of the Old City witnessed severe flooding, with water entering ground-floor homes and shops.

in Begumpet, Khairatabad, Marredpally, Ashok Nagar, and parts of the Old City witnessed severe flooding, with water entering ground-floor homes and shops. Transportation networks were severely disrupted, crippling movement across the city.

Summary of the Crisis

Category Count/Key Details Locations Status Confirmed Dead 4 Begumpet, Mallepally, Pet Basheerabad, Rachakonda Bodies recovered and identified Reported Missing 4 Musheerabad, Mallepally, Nampally, Rachakonda Massive search operations underway Waterlogged Hotspots Over 15 major areas Begumpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Nampally Severe waterlogging, pumping ongoing

Emergency services are working round-the-clock to pump out water, clear debris, and assist affected citizens. The government has set up relief camps in several zones and has advised residents in vulnerable areas to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.