Hyderabad Flyover Accidents: One Dead, Cop Critically Hurt by Speeding Vehicles
In a tragic turn of events, two separate accidents occurred on Balanagar Flyover on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and serious injury to a sub-inspector of police.
Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, two separate accidents occurred on Balanagar Flyover on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and serious injury to a sub-inspector of police.
Speeding Car Kills Pedestrian on the Spot
According to reports, a speeding car struck a pedestrian who was walking across the Balanagar flyover. The impact was fatal, and the individual died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
Sub-Inspector Hit by DCM Truck While Managing Scene
While police officials were inspecting the first accident scene, a speeding DCM vehicle hit a Sub-Inspector present at the location. The officer sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. His condition remains critical but stable, according to hospital sources.
Drivers Taken into Custody, Investigation Underway
Police have confirmed that the drivers of both the car and DCM truck involved in the accidents have been taken into custody. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances and assess any negligence involved.
Authorities Urge Caution on Flyovers
Officials have once again emphasized the need for strict speed control and pedestrian safety awareness on busy flyovers like Balanagar, where traffic movement is typically dense and high-speed vehicles pose a significant risk.Hyderabad Witnesses Morning Tragedy on Balanagar Flyover
