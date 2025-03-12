Hyderabad: Food Safety Task Force to Take Action Against Narayana Educational Society’s Central Kitchen

Hyderabad’s food safety authorities have identified serious hygiene violations at the Central Kitchen of Narayana Educational Society in Kuntloor Village, Rangareddy district. Following an inspection on March 10, 2025, officials from the Food Safety Commissioner of Telangana found multiple breaches of food safety regulations, prompting a decision to take action under the FSS Act, 2006.

Food Safety Violations Uncovered

During their inspection, officials identified several concerns related to food handling, hygiene, and documentation. The major violations included:

Licensing Issues: The food business operator (FBO) was using nine vehicles for food transportation without obtaining the required transport category license.

Water Contamination Risk: The water analysis report lacked testing for microbial contaminants, which is crucial for ensuring food safety.

Pest Infestation: Inspectors found rat feces in the vegetable cutting area and houseflies in the kitchen, posing a significant health hazard.

Poor Kitchen Hygiene: Rusty iron knives were being used for cutting vegetables, and spoiled potatoes and tomatoes were found on-site, which were immediately discarded.

Structural and Storage Issues: The kitchen had patchy flooring, stagnant water, broken wall tiles, and cobwebs in the storage area. Several food items were stored directly on the ground instead of pallets, increasing contamination risks.

Unclean Water Tanks: The raw inlet water tank for the R.O. plant was found to be unclean, raising concerns about water quality used in food preparation.

Authorities to Take Action Under FSS Act, 2006

Following these findings, officials have instructed the FBO to modify their license in accordance with regulatory requirements. As per the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006, strict action will be taken to ensure compliance.

Previous Food Safety Violations in Hyderabad

This is not the first time food safety violations have been reported in educational institutions in Hyderabad. In January 2025, authorities inspected the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes in Madhapur, operated by M/s Sri Vasista Educational Trust. The inspection revealed:

Cockroach infestation

Improper food storage

Lack of essential documents

Hygiene lapses

Strict Measures to Ensure Food Safety

The Food Safety Commissioner of Telangana continues to take stringent measures to enforce hygiene standards across food establishments. Authorities urge food businesses to comply with FSSAI regulations to prevent health risks. Further inspections and legal actions are expected to ensure adherence to food safety norms.

