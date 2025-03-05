Hyderabad: Four New Classrooms Inaugurated in Government Schools Near Shankarpally

Hyderabad: In a major boost to government school infrastructure, Hyderabad Titans Round Table 303 (HTRT 303) successfully constructed and inaugurated four new classrooms in two different government schools on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The project, with a total investment of Rs 37 lakh, was funded through generous donations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Expanding Educational Infrastructure for a Brighter Future

HTRT 303, the local chapter of Round Table India, spearheaded this initiative to provide quality learning spaces for underprivileged students. The newly constructed classrooms were officially inaugurated on Wednesday, benefiting hundreds of students from Shankarpally and surrounding areas.

Three Classrooms Built at MPPS Boys, Shankarpally

A major portion of the project involved the construction of three modern classrooms at the Mandal Praja Parishad Primary School (MPPS) Boys, Shankarpally, built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The funding for this development came from ZF India Pvt. Ltd. under its CSR program.

These classrooms are expected to directly benefit over 250 students, providing them with an improved learning environment. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Krishnaswamy Jambunathan, Vice President & Head of ZF Tech Center India, along with senior executives Rakesh Mishra (Head of Finance), Siva Ram Kumar Yerukonda (DGM), and Sudhir Narisetty (Deputy Manager – HR).

They were joined by the school’s Headmistress, Mrs. Udaya Sri, and Round Tablers Harshit Seth, B. Lokesh Reddy, Akhil Dundoo, and Chaitanya Chinnam.

Corporate Support for Quality Education

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Krishnaswamy Jambunathan emphasized the importance of well-equipped classrooms in shaping students’ academic success.

“A well-structured classroom is crucial for effective learning as it fosters student engagement, motivation, and overall academic achievement. We are delighted to collaborate with Hyderabad Titans Round Table 303 and Round Table India in contributing to this noble cause.”

HTRT 303 representative Harshit Seth echoed these sentiments, stating:

“Well-managed classrooms lead to better behavioral discipline, increased engagement, and stronger academic performance. Our chapter has constructed 50 classrooms in different government schools so far, positively impacting the education of over 2,500 children.”

Transformation of an Old Booth Bunglow into Modern Classrooms

Mrs. Udaya Sri, Headmistress of MPPS Boys, Shankarpally, expressed her gratitude towards the initiative:

“What was once a booth bungalow has now been transformed into three state-of-the-art classrooms. The ambience of a school plays a key role in student learning, and thanks to ZF India Pvt. Ltd. and Hyderabad Titans Round Table 303, our students now have access to improved infrastructure.”

She further emphasized that the government alone cannot meet all infrastructure demands, and support from NGOs and corporate entities is essential.

With these new classrooms, the local authorities are optimistic that the school’s strength will double to over 450 students in the next one to two years, as they will now be able to enroll more students.

Another Classroom Constructed at MPUPS, Chandippa

As part of this initiative, one additional classroom was also built at MPUPS, Chandippa, near Shankarpally. Constructed at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, this project was financially supported by Jaladanki Venkata Krishna. This addition is expected to improve the overall learning experience and accommodate more students in the coming years.

Round Table India: A Mission for Quality Education

Round Table India (RTI), established in 1962, is a dynamic organization of young professionals aged 18-40, committed to community service, self-development, and international fellowship.

In 1998, RTI launched its National Project: “Freedom Through Education”, focusing on bridging the educational gap in underprivileged communities. Under this initiative, RTI has built an average of one classroom per day over the past ten years, constructing a total of 6,600 classrooms nationwide.

As a Zero-Overhead Organization, RTI ensures that all CSR funds and donations are directly utilized for projects, with operational expenses covered by its members.

A Step Towards a Brighter Tomorrow

The Hyderabad Titans Round Table 303’s latest initiative highlights the power of collaborative efforts between corporate entities, NGOs, and community organizations. These newly built classrooms will empower hundreds of students, providing them with a better learning environment and greater opportunities for the future.

As education remains a cornerstone of societal growth, projects like these play a pivotal role in shaping the future of underprivileged students in Telangana and beyond.