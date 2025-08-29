Hyderabad Gears Up for Ganesh Immersion 2025: GHMC Deploys 14,000 Staff, 300 Cranes with 74 Ponds & 20 Main Tanks

Hyderabad: GHMC has completed all the arrangements for the smooth and safe conduct of the Ganesh immersion program in the state capital. In coordination with the Police Department, HYDRA, Traffic, Revenue, Irrigation, Water Board, Medical and Health Department, R&B, Tourism Department, Electricity, and other government departments, a robust operation has been prepared to ensure that the immersion program takes place without any untoward incidents.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan is supervising the smooth conduct of the Ganesh immersion in a spiritual atmosphere without any untoward incidents. The Immersion in 74 artificial ponds, in addition to the main tanks, will be held by the authorities. This time, the immersion will take place in 20 main tanks, including Hussain Sagar, Saroor Nagar Tank, IDL Tank, Safilguda Tank, and Sunnam Tank. GHMC has set up 74 additional artificial immersion centers (baby ponds, mud ponds, dug ponds, portable tanks, and mobile ponds).

This will reduce the pressure on the main tanks.

134 static cranes and 269 mobile cranes have been prepared to ensure a fast, safe, and smooth immersion. The GHMC will make 9 boats, 16 DRF teams, and 200 swimmers available at Hussain Sagar in coordination with the state Tourism Department and Hydra. The work of removing tree branches and hanging wires obstructing the procession routes has been completed.

14,486 sanitation personnel and 160 Ganesh action teams will be working continuously in three shifts. 5 lakh trash bags have been distributed for waste collection at Ganesh pandals. In addition, 2,000 sweepers, 102 mini tippers, 125 JCBs, and 30 sweeping machines will be involved in garbage removal on the immersion day.

309 mobile toilets and 56,187 lighting points have been set up for the people. For health safety, 7 medical camps and ambulances are working in three shifts.

GHMC has distributed 2 lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost to the people. Out of which 1 lakh idols were provided by the GHMC, and another 1 lakh idols by TGPCB. Anti-larvae and fogging have been taken up to prevent mosquitoes. To ensure that devotees do not face any accidents, vehicles to catch stray dogs are being kept ready at the mandapams and immersion points.

As part of the road safety drive, the GHMC engineering department filled up 10,269 potholes in the city along with the procession routes. Road repairs have also been completed. Like last year, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan clarified that all arrangements have been made to ensure that this year too, Ganesh immersion is successful without any untoward incidents.