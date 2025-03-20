Hyderabad Gears Up for Miss World 2025: From Opening Ceremony to Grand Finale – Check Important Dates

Hyderabad is set to host the prestigious Miss World 2025 pageant, with contestants from 140 countries arriving in the city on May 6 and 7. A series of cultural, heritage, and social events will take place in the run-up to the grand finale on May 31 at Hitex.

Grand Opening Ceremony at Gachibowli

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for May 10 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, where contestants will witness traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance performances in a parade-style theme.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Cafe Niloufer Expands: New Gachibowli Outlet Leased for ₹40 Lakh/Month!

Exploring Telangana’s Cultural & Heritage Sites

Miss World contestants will embark on a spiritual tour to Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar on May 12, followed by a Hyderabad heritage walk on May 13. The same evening, a welcome dinner will be hosted at Chowmahalla Palace.

On May 14, the contestants will visit Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO Heritage site, and interact with students at Kaloji Kshethram, Warangal. This will be followed by a visit to Yadagirigutta temple and an experiential handloom tour in Pochampally on May 15.

Miss World Sports, Talent & Fashion Finales

The much-anticipated Miss World Sports Finale will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on May 17, alongside a Telangana Cuisine food festival at Experium Eco Tourism Park.

The Miss World Talent Finale will be held at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22, followed by the Top Model & Fashion Finale at Hitex on May 24, and a jewellery/pearl show at the same venue on May 25.

Final Rounds & Crowning Ceremony

Contestants will also visit the Telangana Police Integrated Command & Control Centre, State Secretariat, and Ambedkar Statue on May 19. The continental finale, streamlining contestants by region, will take place at T-Hub on May 20-21.

A gala dinner at Taj Falaknuma/British Residency is scheduled for May 26 before the final ceremonies at Hitex on May 31. The Miss World 2025 winner will meet the Telangana Governor and Chief Minister on June 2.

This is a historic moment for Hyderabad, bringing global attention to the city’s rich culture, heritage, and modern advancements.

Miss World 2025 – Hyderabad Schedule

📅 Arrival & Opening Ceremony

May 6-7 : Contestants from 120 countries arrive in Hyderabad

: Contestants from 120 countries arrive in Hyderabad May 10: Grand opening ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with Telangana folk and tribal dance performances

🏛️ Cultural & Heritage Tours

May 12 : Asia & Oceania contestants visit Buddhavanam, Nagarjuna Sagar

: Asia & Oceania contestants visit Buddhavanam, Nagarjuna Sagar May 13 : Heritage walk at Charminar & Laad Bazaar, followed by a royal dinner at Chowmahalla Palace

: Heritage walk at Charminar & Laad Bazaar, followed by a royal dinner at Chowmahalla Palace May 14 : America & Caribbean contestants engage with students at Kaloji Kala Kshetram, Warangal, and visit Ramappa Temple

: America & Caribbean contestants engage with students at Kaloji Kala Kshetram, Warangal, and visit Ramappa Temple May 15: Europe contestants visit Yadagirigutta Temple and explore handloom weaving at Pochampally

🏥 Special Engagements & Competitions

May 16 : Africa & Middle East contestants tour AIG, Yashoda, and Apollo hospitals

: Africa & Middle East contestants tour AIG, Yashoda, and Apollo hospitals May 17 : Miss World Sports Finals at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, followed by a visit to Experium Eco-Tourism Park & Telangana Cuisine Festival

: Miss World Sports Finals at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, followed by a visit to Experium Eco-Tourism Park & Telangana Cuisine Festival May 19: Visit to Telangana Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TGPICCC), followed by a tour of Tank Bund, Ambedkar Statue & Secretariat

🏆 Competitions & Special Events

May 20-21 : Region-specific fast-track selections at T-Hub (Caribbean, Africa, Asia & Europe)

: Region-specific fast-track selections at T-Hub (Caribbean, Africa, Asia & Europe) May 21 : Arts & crafts workshop at Shilparamam

: Arts & crafts workshop at Shilparamam May 22 : Miss World Talent Final at Shilpakala Vedika

: Miss World Talent Final at Shilpakala Vedika May 23 : Head-to-Head Challenge Final at the Indian School of Business

: Head-to-Head Challenge Final at the Indian School of Business May 24 : Top Model & Fashion Final at Hitex

: Top Model & Fashion Final at Hitex May 25 : Jewellery & Pearl Fashion Show at Hitex

: Jewellery & Pearl Fashion Show at Hitex May 26: Gala Dinner at British Residency & Taj Falaknuma with cultural performances

👑 Grand Finale & Celebrations