Hyderabad Gears Up with Tight Security for Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra scheduled for Sunday, April 6, the Hyderabad Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace and public safety across the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand reviewed the preparations and issued clear directives to senior officials to ensure the yatra proceeds without any untoward incidents, especially in light of past occurrences.

Heightened Surveillance at Key Junctions and Procession Routes

The main procession will be joined by several smaller yatras, making traffic management and crowd control crucial. Police have deployed additional personnel and are maintaining special surveillance at major intersections along the procession route.

To prevent any disruptions, law enforcement agencies are relying on CCTV cameras, drone monitoring, and real-time communication networks for quick response.

Sensitive Areas Under Special Watch

Given the potential for communal tensions, places of worship and sensitive localities are under constant monitoring. Extra police forces have been deployed to these zones to maintain law and order throughout the event.

Appeal for Communal Harmony and Cooperation

The Hyderabad Police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities. Citizens are urged not to believe in rumors and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

C.V. Anand emphasized that the goal is to ensure a safe, peaceful, and successful yatra, and all departments are working in coordination to manage the event smoothly.